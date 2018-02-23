Play

Golden Knights' James Neal: Back to work

Neal (illness) was on the ice Friday morning, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

We're expecting Neal to be available for Friday night's home contest against the Canucks given that he nearly gave it a go against the Flames two days prior. The veteran ranks second on the nascent club with 24 goals through 58 games, and he has eight power-play points to boot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories