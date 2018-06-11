Golden Knights' James Neal: Consistent in contract year

Neal scored 25 goals and 44 points -- nine coming on the power play -- in 71 games during the 2017-18 season, firing 202 shots on goal with a minus-11 rating.

Overall it was a decent season for the 30-year-old Ontario native. After wrapping up this season, Neal now has 20 or more goals in each of his first 10 years in the NHL. He also tallied six goals and 11 points in 20 postseason appearances. Neal's consistency should continue next year, though he is a free agent heading in to the offseason.