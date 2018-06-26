Golden Knights' James Neal: Could move on from Vegas
Neal is unlikely to be under contract with the Golden Knights next season, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Despite Neal's status as a pending restricted free agent, it appears that Vegas will not be able to meet his contract demands ($6.5 to $7 million annually) after he turned in 44 points (25 goals, 19 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the 2018 Western Conference champions. Neal would end up with 11 points (six goals, five assists) during a magical playoff run in the team's inaugural season, but only once did he pick up points in back-to-back games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Consistent in contract year•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Scores Monday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Lights lamp in second period•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Records two assists as Vegas takes Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Two points in Game 1 rout•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Plays hero role in Game 3•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...