Golden Knights' James Neal: Could move on from Vegas

Neal is unlikely to be under contract with the Golden Knights next season, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Despite Neal's status as a pending restricted free agent, it appears that Vegas will not be able to meet his contract demands ($6.5 to $7 million annually) after he turned in 44 points (25 goals, 19 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the 2018 Western Conference champions. Neal would end up with 11 points (six goals, five assists) during a magical playoff run in the team's inaugural season, but only once did he pick up points in back-to-back games.