Golden Knights' James Neal: Dials up second straight two-point game
Neal dropped a power-play goal and an overtime assist to the detriment of the visiting Sharks on Friday.
An alternate captain for the expansion Golden Knights, Neal is still under contract by the Penguins, even though he hasn't played for them since the 2013-14 season and spent the following three campaigns in Nashville. The power-play winger, who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, is up to 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) to complement a plus-5 rating through 21 games. He's a gem in the fantasy world, and hopefully you've unearthed him by now.
