Golden Knights' James Neal: Ends scoring drought against Ducks
Neal ended a five-game pointless drought Tuesday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over the Ducks.
Even the best goal-scorers go through slumps, so it was good to see Neal get back on track Tuesday. The 30-year-old has racked up 13 goals and 21 points through 27 contests, firing 72 shots on goal in the process. The former Penguin is one of the best goal-scorers in the game and can be played with confidence whenever Vegas takes to the ice.
