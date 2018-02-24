Golden Knights' James Neal: Expected to return Monday
Neal (illness) is expected to rejoin the lineup Monday against the Kings, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Neal's backdated placement on injured reserve prior to Friday's game against the Canucks allowed the winger to return as soon as Monday, and it appears that's just what the veteran intends to do. Official word and activation from injured reserve should cross the airwaves closer to the contest, but the demotion of both Stefan Matteau and Tomas Hyka certainly suggests he will play.
