Golden Knights' James Neal: Game-time call Friday

Neal (illness) is now a game-time decision for Friday night's home contest against the Canucks, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Neal reportedly returned to the ice for the a.m. session, but he's not a lock to face the Western Conference foe. This illness has already sidelined the veteran winger for the past two games, so it's definitely a situation worth monitoring through pregame warmups. Unfortunately for those of you playing DFS, this is the last game scheduled on Friday's slate, and there may not be an opportunity to learn more about Neal's status before lineups lock.