Golden Knights' James Neal: Good to go Tuesday

Neal (illness) will play against the Predators on Tuesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Neal was dealing with what coach Gerard Gallant described as a "sinus thing", but appears to be ready to suit up versus his former club. The winger has cooled off recently, as he has tallied just two points in his previous nine outings. Despite his lack of points, the veteran continues to get pucks to the net with 22 shots over this nine-game stretch.