Play

Golden Knights' James Neal: Heads to non-roster IR

Neal (hand) was placed on the injured-non roster list Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of NHL.com reports.

Evidently, the nascent Golden Knights won't get to enjoy the services of one of their top expansion picks to start the new campaign. Neal potted 23 goals with 18 assists and a minus-10 rating over 70 games with the Predators last regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories