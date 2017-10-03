Golden Knights' James Neal: Heads to non-roster IR
Neal (hand) was placed on the injured-non roster list Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of NHL.com reports.
Evidently, the nascent Golden Knights won't get to enjoy the services of one of their top expansion picks to start the new campaign. Neal potted 23 goals with 18 assists and a minus-10 rating over 70 games with the Predators last regular season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Practices Tuesday morning•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Sidelined for start of camp•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Claimed by Vegas•
-
Predators' James Neal: Left unprotected by team•
-
Predators' James Neal: Played with broken hand•
-
Predators' James Neal: Adds assist in Game 4•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...