Golden Knights' James Neal: Lands on injured reserve

Neal (illness) has been placed on injured reserve, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The news essentially rules him out of action for Friday's matchup against the Canucks, but backdating Neal's absence will allow him to return as soon as Monday against the Kings. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team roll with the same lineup that faced Calgary on Wednesday.

