Golden Knights' James Neal: Lights lamp in second period

Neal scored a goal and assisted on another, earning a 4-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Neal was in the right spot at the right time when Connor Hellebuyck mishandled a puck behind the net, leaving Neal with the net open and an easy goal to put the Knights in control of the rest of the contest. But as big as that goal was, Neal only has three points in the Knights' past six games, two of which came Wednesday. The potential is there for him to become a valuable play, but for the moment, both teams have better options to consider in most cases.