Golden Knights' James Neal: May suit up Friday
Neal (hand) hasn't been ruled out against the Stars on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Despite being placed on the non-roster injury list, Neal could still be available for Opening Night versus Dallas. The winger's presence in the lineup would be a huge boost to the Golden Knights' offense, considering he racked up 23 goals and 18 helpers for the Predators last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Heads to non-roster IR•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Practices Tuesday morning•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Sidelined for start of camp•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Claimed by Vegas•
-
Predators' James Neal: Left unprotected by team•
-
Predators' James Neal: Played with broken hand•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...