Golden Knights' James Neal: May suit up Friday

Neal (hand) hasn't been ruled out against the Stars on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Despite being placed on the non-roster injury list, Neal could still be available for Opening Night versus Dallas. The winger's presence in the lineup would be a huge boost to the Golden Knights' offense, considering he racked up 23 goals and 18 helpers for the Predators last season.

