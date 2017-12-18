Golden Knights' James Neal: Multi-point effort Sunday
Neal scored his 16th goal of the season and added a helper in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Neal is red-hot right now, recording four goals and seven points in his last six contests. The 30-year-old recently went through a five-game scoring drought, but he's gotten right back on track in a big way. The second-line winger has put up 16 goals and 26 points in 32 games this season, making him a dependable fantasy winger. Neal is one of the best goal scorers in the game and should be rolled out with confidence right now.
