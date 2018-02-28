Golden Knights' James Neal: Officially out Tuesday
Neal (hand) won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
On the bright side, head coach Gerard Gallant reported that this wouldn't be a long term injury, so Neal eye a potential Friday return for a matchup with the Senators. Tomas Tatar is making his Golden Knights' debut after being acquired from Detroit on Monday, and he'll play a top-six role in Neal's place.
