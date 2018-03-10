Golden Knights' James Neal: Out again Saturday
Neal is status quo with his hand injury and will not suit up Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
This will be the sixth straight absence for Neal, who surprisingly hasn't been placed on injured reserve with this latest injury.
