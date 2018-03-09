Golden Knights' James Neal: Out again Thursday
Neal (hand) will sit for Thursday's tilt in Detroit, his fifth consecutive missed game.
Between his hand injury and an illness, Neal has now missed eight of his last nine games. The 30-year-old winger is sitting right at 40 points on the season, including 24 goals. Hopefully Neal returns to the lineup soon, but Ryan Reaves will slot in to the lineup while he's absent.
