Golden Knights' James Neal: Out Monday
Neal (illness) won't play Monday against Anaheim, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Neal's miniature iron man streak will end, and he'll miss his first game since April 2016. Alex Tuch should be in line to steal his right wing spot on the second line, while Tomas Hyka will play in his absence and make his NHL debut. Neal will look to return Wednesday against Calgary, and build upon the five points (two goals, three assists) he's posted in 10 games since the All-Star break.
