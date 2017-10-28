Golden Knights' James Neal: Picks apart Avs

Neal picked up two points -- a goal and an assist -- in Friday's 7-0 rout over the Avalanche in front of the home crowd.

Someone better check the circuit on the goal lamp at T-Mobile Arena, as Neal and company were basically scoring at will in this victory. After potting six goals over the team's first four games, Neal went scoreless over the next four before Friday's effort snapped the mini-funk to give him his fourth two-point effort of the young season. Vegas is off to an incredible 8-1-0 start, so the ship has probably sailed on getting this top-line, power-play winger at a discount.