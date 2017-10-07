Golden Knights' James Neal: Plays hero Opening Night

Neal scored two third-period goals during Friday's 2-1 win over Dallas. He also recorded four shots, four hits and a minor penalty.

The veteran winger was nursing a hand injury throughout training camp and wasn't a lock to suit up for Friday's game, so his huge third period was all the more special. While the Vegas roster doesn't jump off the page, the Golden Knights should be competitive most nights. As a result, Neal has the potential to move the needle across all fantasy categories and turn in a serviceable campaign. It's definitely important to note that staying healthy will be the key to Neal's virtual value, though.