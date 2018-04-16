Golden Knights' James Neal: Plays hero role in Game 3

Neal registered the game-winning goal Sunday in a 3-2 triumph over the Kings.

Neal completely juked around Oscar Fantenberg before going five-hole on Jonathan Quick for his second point of these conference quarterfinals. It'll be interesting to see if Vegas retains the veteran this summer. He's cashing out the balance of a six-year, $30 million contract originally procured by the Penguins, and Neal -- a pending unrestricted free agent -- is one of five forwards on the Golden Knights averaging at least $5 million annually.