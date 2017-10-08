Golden Knights' James Neal: Plays hero second straight game
Neal recorded the game-winning overtime goal during Saturday's 2-1 victory against the Coyotes.
One night after scoring two third-period goals to help Vegas win its first game, Neal did it again in overtime against Arizona. He's stacked his stat line across the board with three goals, eight shots, five hits and two penalty minutes in two games. Neal is quickly becoming the go-to scorer for the Golden Knights and a very valuable fantasy commodity.
