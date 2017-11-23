Golden Knights' James Neal: Pots game-winner

Neal scored the game-winning goal Wednesday in Anaheim. He also recorded an assist and six shots in the 4-2 victory.

With 17 points in 19 games, Neal has been fulfilling his preseason billing as one of the team's top offensive weapons coming out of the expansion draft. He's already up to 56 shots on goal -- an 82-game pace north of 240 -- while holding down the right wing slot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Just be mindful of his inflated 19.6 shooting percentage, which is over seven points higher than his career mark of 12.2.