Golden Knights' James Neal: Practices Tuesday morning
Neal (hand) participated in Tuesday's morning skate, marking the first time he has practiced this preseason, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Considering the 2-to-4 week timetable that was set out for Neal's recovery, seeing him return to practice in under two weeks is a good sign that he's making progress. It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will be able to see any game action in the preseason before the regular season gets underway, but at the very least his prospects for suiting up on Opening Night are looking better.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Sidelined for start of camp•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Claimed by Vegas•
-
Predators' James Neal: Left unprotected by team•
-
Predators' James Neal: Played with broken hand•
-
Predators' James Neal: Adds assist in Game 4•
-
Predators' James Neal: Seals Game 1 with overtime tally•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...