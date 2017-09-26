Golden Knights' James Neal: Practices Tuesday morning

Neal (hand) participated in Tuesday's morning skate, marking the first time he has practiced this preseason, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Considering the 2-to-4 week timetable that was set out for Neal's recovery, seeing him return to practice in under two weeks is a good sign that he's making progress. It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will be able to see any game action in the preseason before the regular season gets underway, but at the very least his prospects for suiting up on Opening Night are looking better.