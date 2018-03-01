Golden Knights' James Neal: Questionable against Senators

Neal's (hand) status for Friday's clash with Ottawa is up in the air, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Neal's absence creates a significant gap in the lineup, considering he has racked up 24 goals and 16 helpers in 59 outings this season. For now, Alex Tuch will get a shot at filling in for Neal in a top-six role, but recently acquired winger Tomas Tatar could also slot into that spot.