Golden Knights' James Neal: Questionable for Monday

Neal (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Ducks.

Whether or not Neal is able to give it a go will have an impact on the Golden Knights and fantasy owners. The 30-year-old has tallied 24 goals through 58 games in helping to lead Vegas to its surprise success. If Neal is unable to play through his illness, Stefan Matteau will likely draw into the lineup.

