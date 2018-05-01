Golden Knights' James Neal: Records two assists as Vegas takes Game 3

Neal generated a pair of assists -- one came on a power play and the other held up as the game-winner -- in a Game 3, 4-3 overtime road win over the Sharks on Monday.

Neal logged 21:47 of ice time and was blanked on four shots, but the veteran forward came alive in two key game situations. One of four alternate captains for Vegas, the 30-year-old will look to continue his clutch ways Wednesday for Game 4 at the Shark Tank. The expansion club has a 2-1 series advantage.