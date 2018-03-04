Golden Knights' James Neal: Remains home for start of road trip

Neal (hand) won't play Sunday against the Devils, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Golden Knights are embarking on a five-game road trip that ends Mar. 12 in Philly, so it's worrisome that Neal isn't on the trip at all. This will be the third straight game he misses with this hand malady, with Vegas dropping both of the previous two outings. The Golden Knights don't urgently need Neal back as they have an eight-point lead in the Pacific Division with a game in hand, and they want to ensure their explosive goal scorer (24 goals, 59 games) is ready for an extended playoff run.