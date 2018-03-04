Golden Knights' James Neal: Remains home for start of road trip
Neal (hand) won't play Sunday against the Devils, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Golden Knights are embarking on a five-game road trip that ends Mar. 12 in Philly, so it's worrisome that Neal isn't on the trip at all. This will be the third straight game he misses with this hand malady, with Vegas dropping both of the previous two outings. The Golden Knights don't urgently need Neal back as they have an eight-point lead in the Pacific Division with a game in hand, and they want to ensure their explosive goal scorer (24 goals, 59 games) is ready for an extended playoff run.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Won't play Friday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Questionable against Senators•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Unlikely to dress Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Suiting up Monday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Expected to return Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...