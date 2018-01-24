Golden Knights' James Neal: Scores in fourth straight game
Neal scored for the fourth straight game and added an assist in Tuesday's win over Columbus.
Neal has started to pick up his production after a cold stretch in late December. The top-line winger is a lethal goal-scorer who now has 22 tallies through 47 games. He continues to shoot often and play an important role with the man advantage. His goal Tuesday was his fifth game-winner of the season, proving just how valuable he truly is. Neal may go through some brief dry patches, but he remains one of the best goal-scorers in fantasy.
