Golden Knights' James Neal: Scores in loss
Neal had the opening goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto on Monday.
That brings him to eight for the season despite a four-game scoreless streak this year He's reached the point where he belongs in your lineup in all situations for as long as he can even come close to keeping this level of play going.
