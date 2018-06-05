Golden Knights' James Neal: Scores Monday
Neal picked up a goal in Monday's 6-2 defeat to the Capitals.
Unfortunately for Neal, its the missed opportunity that he rang off the post that will be remembered in Game 4, not the goal he scored later in the game. All things considered, it was a decent outing for the winger, as he recorded three shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating. If Vegas is going to have any hope of extending the series, it will need the Ontario native playing at his absolutely best in Thursday's Game 5.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Lights lamp in second period•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Records two assists as Vegas takes Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Two points in Game 1 rout•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Plays hero role in Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Back in action Friday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Sheds no-contact jersey for practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...