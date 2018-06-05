Golden Knights' James Neal: Scores Monday

Neal picked up a goal in Monday's 6-2 defeat to the Capitals.

Unfortunately for Neal, its the missed opportunity that he rang off the post that will be remembered in Game 4, not the goal he scored later in the game. All things considered, it was a decent outing for the winger, as he recorded three shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating. If Vegas is going to have any hope of extending the series, it will need the Ontario native playing at his absolutely best in Thursday's Game 5.