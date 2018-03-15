Golden Knights' James Neal: Sheds no-contact jersey for practice

Neal (hand) was cleared for contact Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Neal reportedly practiced during the morning alongside Jonathan Marchessault and Tomas Nosek. The 30-year-old winger has missed 11 of the past 12 games for a Golden Knights team that has a 13.3-percent chance of winning the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season, according to sportsclubstats.com. However, it appears that he's inching closer to a return, with Vegas' next game coming Friday against the Wild.

