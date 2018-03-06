Golden Knights' James Neal: Sitting out Tuesday
Neal (hand) won't dress against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Neal will miss his fourth straight game with this hand injury, and it's still unclear whether he'll join the Golden Knights on their road trip that ends Mar. 12. The skilled sniper's absence will continue to allow for Ryan Reaves to be inserted into the lineup.
