Golden Knights' James Neal: Status in question Wednesday

Neal (illness) is a game-time call for Wednesday's duel with Calgary.

The big-bodied sniper was forced out of Monday's lineup while dealing with the same issue so it's difficult to make any sort of guess on whether or not he suits up Wednesday. Vegas will give a further update on Neal prior to puck drop, but if he's unable to go, 2014 first-round pick Alex Tuch is likely to continue playing a top-six role.