Golden Knights' James Neal: Suffering from illness
Neal is under the weather, but will travel with the team on its four-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Coach Gerard Gallant told reporters Neal has a "sinus thing" and wouldn't go so far to rule him out against the Predators. While it won't be his first trip back to the Music City since joining the Golden Knights, you have to imagine the winger will still be motivated to get out there versus his old club. The veteran's scoring has dried up lately, as he has just one goal and one assist in his previous nine outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Suffering slump•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Multi-point effort Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Ends scoring drought against Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Dials up second straight two-point game•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Pots game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Scores in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...