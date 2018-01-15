Golden Knights' James Neal: Suffering from illness

Neal is under the weather, but will travel with the team on its four-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant told reporters Neal has a "sinus thing" and wouldn't go so far to rule him out against the Predators. While it won't be his first trip back to the Music City since joining the Golden Knights, you have to imagine the winger will still be motivated to get out there versus his old club. The veteran's scoring has dried up lately, as he has just one goal and one assist in his previous nine outings.