Golden Knights' James Neal: Suiting up Monday

Neal (illness) will return to the lineup against Los Angeles on Monday, Sheng Peng of Vice Sports reports.

The sickness has been bugging Neal for the last seven days, but he's received his clean bill of health and will square off in the Pacific Division matchup. Although the 30-year-old's pace has slightly slowed since the New Year, as he's notched 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 21 games, he's still firing off the puck with ease and has 60 shots on goal during the span. Neal is also just six goals away from reaching the 30-goal plateau for the third time in his career, and he should resume his role on the second line and power-play unit.