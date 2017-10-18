Golden Knights' James Neal: Tallies pair of assists

Neal dished out two helpers in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Sabres.

After scoring six goals in his first four games as a Golden Knight, Neal finally added a couple assists to his point total. Both assists came on goals scored by his linemate, David Perron, including the game-winning goal in OT. While he may not keep up this level of scoring, the 30-year-old winger is settling in very nicely with his new squad.