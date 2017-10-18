Golden Knights' James Neal: Tallies pair of assists
Neal dished out two helpers in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Sabres.
After scoring six goals in his first four games as a Golden Knight, Neal finally added a couple assists to his point total. Both assists came on goals scored by his linemate, David Perron, including the game-winning goal in OT. While he may not keep up this level of scoring, the 30-year-old winger is settling in very nicely with his new squad.
More News
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Continues red-hot start•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Plays hero second straight game•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Plays hero Opening Night•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Will play in season opener•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: May suit up Friday•
-
Golden Knights' James Neal: Heads to non-roster IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...