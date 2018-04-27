Golden Knights' James Neal: Two points in Game 1 rout
Neal scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.
The 30-year-old matched his scoring performance from the entire first round against Los Angeles in one game against San Jose, which is less surprising given that the entire Golden Knights offense did the same. Neal had some solid playoff performances during his Penguins days, including six goals and 10 points in 13 games in 2012-13, and he's now two postseason points shy of 50 for his career. Expect him to continue being a key cog in that scary Las Vegas attack as they look to sweep another foe.
