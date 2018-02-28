Golden Knights' James Neal: Unlikely to dress Tuesday
Neal (hand) isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Neal apparently endured this malady in Monday's game against the Kings, but the severity of it is still unclear. The Golden Knights responded to the news by recalling Tomas Hyka from AHL Chicago, but they are hoping this injury isn't too serious, as they're sitting in second place in league standings and have their eyes on a long playoff run. Neal's a big part of that dream too, as he has the second-most goals on the team (24) and has added 16 helpers along the way.
