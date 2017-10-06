Golden Knights' James Neal: Will play in season opener
Neal (hand) will suit up for Friday's contest against Dallas, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
There was growing optimism all week that Neal would take part in Vegas' inaugural game and now it's official. The right winger will play alongside Cody Eakin and David Perron on the second line tonight. The 30-year-old should provide the Golden Knights with plenty of leadership and offense all season.
