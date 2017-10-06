Play

Golden Knights' James Neal: Will play in season opener

Neal (hand) will suit up for Friday's contest against Dallas, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

There was growing optimism all week that Neal would take part in Vegas' inaugural game and now it's official. The right winger will play alongside Cody Eakin and David Perron on the second line tonight. The 30-year-old should provide the Golden Knights with plenty of leadership and offense all season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories