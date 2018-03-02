Golden Knights' James Neal: Won't play Friday

Neal (hand) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Senators.

Neal will miss a second consecutive game Friday due to his hand injury, and the Golden Knights have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Alex Tuch will likely continue to skate in a top-six role until Neal is given the green light to return to the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories