Golden Knights' James Neal: Won't play Wednesday
Neal (hand) will not dress for Wednesday's game against the Devils, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Neal last took the ice in a brief showing Feb. 26 against the Kings, logging only 8:28 of ice time before departing early with his current issue. The veteran winger remains in a non-contact jersey at practice, leaving his status for Friday's game in doubt as well. He will need to shed that non-contact designation and get a full practice or two under his belt before having an opportunity to return, so look out for additional news on that front.
