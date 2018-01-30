Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Back in Vegas

Garrison was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Garrison has bounced around from the NHL and the minors all year, but with Brayden McNabb (undisclosed), Luca Sbisa (hand) and Jon Merrill (undisclosed) all still banged up, his presence is once again needed. Also, Vegas is about to head out on a lengthy six game road trip, and could use Garrison as a depth defenseman during the span.