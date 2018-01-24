Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Brought up to big club
The Golden Knights recalled Garrison from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Brayden McNabb is considered day-to-day with the undisclosed injury he sustained during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Columbus, so Garrison will likely round out Vegas' depth at defense Thursday against the Islanders. The veteran blueliner has tallied one assist in four games with the Golden Knights this campaign.
