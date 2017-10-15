Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Out of lineup Sunday
Garrison will be scratched for Sunday's matchup against Boston.
Garrison appeared in all four games for Vegas to start the season, but the 32-year-old will receive a rest day Sunday. Expect Garrison to return to action Tuesday against Buffalo.
