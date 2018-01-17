Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Promoted to Vegas

Garrison was recalled from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights currently have three defensemen on injured reserve -- Jon Merrill and Clayton Stoner have undisclosed ailments, and Luca Sbisa's left hand injury is expected to put him on the shelf for 6-to-8 weeks, so Garrison figures to get a shot at redemption after he was waived by the nascent club in late October. The 33-year-old has added four goals, 14 assists and 18 PIM over 31 games with Vegas' minor-league affiliate, in addition to a single helper between four games at hockey's highest level this season.