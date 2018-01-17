Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Promoted to Vegas
Garrison was recalled from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights currently have three defensemen on injured reserve -- Jon Merrill and Clayton Stoner have undisclosed ailments, and Luca Sbisa's left hand injury is expected to put him on the shelf for 6-to-8 weeks, so Garrison figures to get a shot at redemption after he was waived by the nascent club in late October. The 33-year-old has added four goals, 14 assists and 18 PIM over 31 games with Vegas' minor-league affiliate, in addition to a single helper between four games at hockey's highest level this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Hits waiver wire•
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Skating with new team•
-
Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Moving to Vegas in expansion draft•
-
Lightning's Jason Garrison: Won't dress for finale•
-
Lightning's Jason Garrison: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...