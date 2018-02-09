Play

Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Returns to minors

Garrison was loaned to AHL Chicago on Friday, he reports.

Garrison was a healthy scratch for the last three games, but shifting him to minors could signal the return of Jon Merrill (undisclosed) for Sunday's game against the Flyers. In eight games this season, the 33-year-old blueliner had just one assist and a minus-2 rating.

