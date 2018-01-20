Golden Knights' Jason Garrison: Shipped back to AHL

Garrison was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Saturday.

Prior to this season, the last time Garrison had played in the minors was back in 2009-10, when he represented the Rochester Americans -- a club formerly affiliated with the Panthers. He's appeared in 31 games for the Wolves, though, adding four goals and 14 assists, and the emergence of defenseman Shea Theodore has rendered Garrison little more than a depth option for the nascent franchise. There's reason to believe that Jon Merrill (undisclosed) is on the verge of returning, as this transaction involving Garrison wouldn't make much sense otherwise.