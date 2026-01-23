Megna was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Friday.

Megna has played four games with the Golden Knights this season, going minus-5 with six hits and one blocked shot. He had three goals and four assists in 27 AHL games before his recall. The Golden Knights are expected to add Rasmus Andersson to their defensive corps against the Maple Leafs, as his visa issues have been resolved after his trade from Calgary on Jan. 18.