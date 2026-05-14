Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Called up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Megna was recalled from AHL Henderson on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Megna figures to be an emergency depth option for the Knights while Brayden McNabb serves his one-game suspension. In his four NHL outings this year, the 33-year-old blueliner recorded six hits, one block and a minus-5 rating.
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