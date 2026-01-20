Megna was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday.

This will be Megna's fourth stint with the big club this season -- he's played three games for the Golden Knights and 27 for the Silver Knights. Rasmus Andersson (not injury related) isn't available for Monday's matchup against the Flyers, which resulted in Megna being promoted from the minors. The 33-year-old Megna will probably head back to the AHL once Andersson is ready to play for Vegas.