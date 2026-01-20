Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Elevated from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Megna was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday.
This will be Megna's fourth stint with the big club this season -- he's played three games for the Golden Knights and 27 for the Silver Knights. Rasmus Andersson (not injury related) isn't available for Monday's matchup against the Flyers, which resulted in Megna being promoted from the minors. The 33-year-old Megna will probably head back to the AHL once Andersson is ready to play for Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Reassigned Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Promoted from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Sent down Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Brought up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Heading to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Called up Wednesday•